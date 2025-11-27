The American University of Florence organizza la XIV conferenza internazionale The Renaissance of material media in photography film and beyond

The American University of Florence dedica la sua XIV Conferenza Internazionale al tema “The Renaissance of Material Media in Photography, Film, and Beyond”, in programma il 5 dicembre 2025 a Firenze, realizzata in collaborazione con la Stony Brook University di New York. Al centro dell’incontro. 🔗 Leggi su Firenzetoday.it © Firenzetoday.it - The American University of Florence organizza la XIV conferenza internazionale “The Renaissance of material media in photography, film, and beyond”

