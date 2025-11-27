Soulé dal 1' Ferguson a caccia di gol | le probabili formazioni di Roma-Midtjylland

Gazzetta.it | 27 nov 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Gasperini vuole fare bene anche in Europa: per la sfida contro i danesi del Midtjylland sceglie ancora Ferguson in attacco, davanti a Soulé e Pellegrini. Dybala parte dalla panchina. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it

soul233 dal 1 ferguson a caccia di gol le probabili formazioni di roma midtjylland

© Gazzetta.it - Soulé dal 1', Ferguson a caccia di gol: le probabili formazioni di Roma-Midtjylland

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Soul233 1 Ferguson Caccia