Gasperini vuole fare bene anche in Europa: per la sfida contro i danesi del Midtjylland sceglie ancora Ferguson in attacco, davanti a Soulé e Pellegrini. Dybala parte dalla panchina. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it

© Gazzetta.it - Soulé dal 1', Ferguson a caccia di gol: le probabili formazioni di Roma-Midtjylland