Soulé dal 1' Ferguson a caccia di gol | le probabili formazioni di Roma-Midtjylland
Gasperini vuole fare bene anche in Europa: per la sfida contro i danesi del Midtjylland sceglie ancora Ferguson in attacco, davanti a Soulé e Pellegrini. Dybala parte dalla panchina. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it
Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento
Our story began in Montréal… and today it continues in Miami, with the same family and the same heart. From Da Emma Montréal to Emma & Lorenzo Trattoria — two cities, one tradition, one true Italian soul. And it all started in Rome. #DaEmmaMontreal #Em - facebook.com Vai su Facebook