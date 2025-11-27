NAVIGATING A MULTIPOLAR WORLD | GLOBAL LEADERS GATHER IN PARIS

PARIS, Nov. 27, 2025 PRNewswire -- On December 16–17, 2025, Paris will host the 9th Conference of Paris, organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). This premier event brings together top economic, financial, and political decision-makers to tackle today's most critical global challenges, including sustainable finance, artificial intelligence, industrial sovereignty, energy transition, and international cooperation. STRENGTHENING AMBITION IN A CHANGING WORLD The 9th edition of the Conference of Paris takes place in a context marked by unprecedented economic, technological, and geopolitical challenges.

