Dnd eberron forge of the artificer regole nuove e potenziamenti per gli artigiani

Il mondo di Dungeons & Dragons si arricchisce di un nuovo e atteso strumento: il manuale Eberron: Forge of the Artificer. Previsto per il rilascio ufficiale a dicembre, questo volume offre contenuti esclusivi dedicati alla classe dell’ Artificer, con modifiche e aggiornamenti conformi alle regole del 2024. Già alcuni membri di livello Master di D&D Beyond possono accedervi in anteprima, mentre la pubblicazione completa garantirà nuove possibilità di gioco e approfondimenti nell’universo di Eberron. innovazioni e aggiornamenti sulla classe dell’artificer. Il manuale introduce numerose novità riguardanti l’Artificer, tra cui nuove sottoclassi e un’aggiornata rappresentazione delle sue capacità. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Dnd eberron forge of the artificer regole nuove e potenziamenti per gli artigiani

