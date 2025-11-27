AEW | I Death Riders partono forte nel girone Blue del Continental Classic

Detto del girone Gold nella precedente news, anche il girone Blue ha avuto due match della prima giornata nella serata di Dynamite. Girone Blue che vede la presenza dei due Death Riders Claudio Castagnoli e Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy e Roderick Strong, Mascara Dorada e l'IWGP Champion Konosuke Takeshita. Mox in difficoltà. Il primo match del girone Blue è stato quello tra Jon Moxley e Mascara Dorada. Sulla carta pronostico chiuso in favore dell'ex campione del mondo, ma il Continental Classic sa regalare sorprese e incontri quasi sempre combattuti. Così è stato questa notte, con il match durato una dozzina di minuti con l'atleta messicano che in più occasioni ha messo in difficoltà Mox grazie alla sua agilità.

