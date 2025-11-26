WWE | Fallon Henley è la nuova Speed Women’s Champion a NXT Gold Rush

C’è una nuova campionessa nella corsia veloce di NXT e il suo nome è Fallon Henley. Nell’episodio del 25 novembre di NXT, il vacante WWE Speed Women’s Championship ha finalmente trovato una nuova proprietaria. Henley ha sconfitto Zaria nella finale del torneo durante la seconda notte di Gold Rush, registrata la settimana scorsa al Theater del Madison Square Garden. THE CLOCK RUNS OUT ON THE SPEED CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH #WWENXT pic.twitter.comtR4a5mzuB5 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) November 26, 2025 Il titolo era stato reso vacante dopo che Sol Ruca aveva rinunciato alla cintura a causa di un infortunio. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Fallon Henley è la nuova Speed Women’s Champion a NXT Gold Rush

