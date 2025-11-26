THEON signs new contract for up to 25,000 sets of thermal clip-on sights in Germany with value of more than €100 million

PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 26 November 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce a framework agreement with the German Bundeswehr for up to 25,000 sets of THEON's thermal weapon mounted clip-on sights. The contract sees initial firm order of c. 6,000 units and additional options of c. 19,000 units, under a multi-year framework agreement. The signing took place in Koblenz earlier today. It represents the largest procurement of such thermal clip-on sights within the European Union to date and Theon's largest order for this product to date. THEON will announce its total order intake and options for 2025 on December 10, 2025, following the signing of the already announced OCCAR amendment. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - THEON signs new contract for up to 25,000 sets of thermal clip-on sights in Germany, with value of more than €100 million

