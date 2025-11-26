International MICE Summit 2025 IMS25 opening delivers global investment and events industry transformation 20 deals announced

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 26, 2025 PRNewswire -- The International MICE Summit 2025 (IMS25) opened today in Riyadh, bringing together more than 3,000 participants and unveiling 20 major announcements in a defining moment for Saudi Arabia's business events industry. The announcements included six global exhibition and event companies announcing offices and investments in the Kingdom, the launch of multiple global events, and record events infrastructure growth - highlighting the Kingdom's growing role as a global leader in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. Among the headline developments, Messe Frankfurt, Koelnmesse, MCH Group, and Oak View Group confirmed plans to open new offices, and Comexposium and Honegger officially announced market entry in KSA in 2026. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - International MICE Summit 2025 (IMS25) opening delivers global investment and events industry transformation, 20 deals announced

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

IBTM Barcelona once again confirmed its role as a key event for the MICE industry, a true hub where trends and leading international players come together. We were delighted to connect with the DCT MICE team at the Abu Dhabi stand, with whom we have b - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

International MICE Summit 2025 (IMS25) opening delivers global investment and events industry transformation, 20 deals announced - The International MICE Summit 2025 (IMS25) opened today in Riyadh, bringing together more than 3,000 participants and unveiling 20 major announcements in a defining moment for Saudi Arabia's business ... Secondo adnkronos.com

2025 International MICE Summit (IMS) to convene global leaders as Vision 2030 powers Saudi Arabia's rise as a global hub for business events - The International MICE Summit (IMS25) will return to Riyadh during 26–27 November 2025, bringing together more than 2,000 global leaders to unlock ... Come scrive adnkronos.com

2025 International MICE Summit (IMS) to convene global leaders as Vision 2030 powers Saudi Arabia's rise as a global hub for business events - We spotlight trailblazers in the entrepreneurship world, exploring their groundbreaking ventures, innovative strategies, and the latest trends shaping the business landscape. vulcanpost.com scrive