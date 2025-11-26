D and d eberron forge of the artificer | nuove sottoclassi dell’artificer spiegate

Il mondo di Dungeons & Dragons si arricchisce di nuove opzioni per gli artificieri, una delle classi più versatili e inventive del gioco di ruolo. In questo contesto, sono state introdotte recentemente otto nuove sottoclassi per il manuale Forgotten Realms: Heroes of Fae, con ulteriori cinque che arriveranno in Eberron: Forge of the Artificer. Questa espansione si concentra completamente sull’approfondimento delle possibilità di personalizzazione degli artificieri, mostrando come il loro approccio alla magia si evolva tra invenzioni, manipolazioni e difese potenti. le novità nelle sottoclassi di artificer. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - D and d eberron forge of the artificer: nuove sottoclassi dell’artificer spiegate

