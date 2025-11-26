Conference of International Trade and Investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2025 Convenes

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. JINAN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 24, the Conference of the International Trade and Investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2025 was held in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shandong Sub-council, under the theme "Pooling Global Business Wisdom to Drive Innovative Trade Development," the event brought together over 50 international advisors and delegates from more than 10 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, Britain, Italy, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, and Kenya.

