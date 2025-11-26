Come gli open stage di New York | a San Martino al Tagliamento nasce il Pac il palco aperto a tutti

A partire da venerdì 28 novembre alle ore 20.30, “La Radice Selvatica” inaugura il Pac – Palco Aperto Cronico, un nuovo appuntamento mensile dedicato alla libera espressione artistica.Il progetto, che si svolge in via XX Settembre 2 a San Martino al Tagliamento, nasce come spazio di condivisione. 🔗 Leggi su Pordenonetoday.it

