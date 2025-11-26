A night at the movies | talento identità e resilienza in un incontro a Palazzo Ghizzoni Nasalli

Piacenza Talenti, in collaborazione con l’associazione culturale Cinemaniaci, presenta "A Night at the Movies - Resilience, Talent & Belonging", una serata dedicata al rapporto tra cinema, identità e sviluppo del talento. L’evento si svolgerà giovedì 4 dicembre 2025, dalle ore 20,30 alle 23,30. 🔗 Leggi su Ilpiacenza.it

Altre letture consigliate

"Movie Night unlocked" E pelikula ta bira : NAUSICAÄ Fecha: djabièrnè, 28 di Novèmber Lugá: Biblioteka Publiko Boneiru Orario: mitar di 7 - 9or Registrá aki, i bin pasa un momentu agradabel: https://form.jotform.com/253083849038868 Movie Nig - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Date Night at The Movies to Offer Two-for-One Deals at Cinemas Around the Country on Aug. 22 (EXCLUSIVE) - one concessions and additional discounts to movie theaters around the country on Friday, Aug. Secondo yahoo.com

IN PICTURES: All style and glamour at 'Night at the Movies' fundraiser for one Tipp GAA club! - out event featured community members starring in six short films, including comedies like "The Snapper" and "Mrs. Riporta tipperarylive.ie