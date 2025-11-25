Tara Reid di American Pie in ospedale | Sono stata drogata in un hotel hanno messo qualcosa nel drink

Tara Reid, attrice di American Pie, ha raccontato di essere stata drogata mentre si trovava in un hotel a Chicago. Stando al suo racconto, qualcuno le avrebbe messo qualche sostanza nel drink e poco dopo avrebbe perso i sensi. È stata portata in ospedale in barella. 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

