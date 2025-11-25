Matt Hardy | Nic Nemeth entrerà sicuramente nella WWE Hall of Fame

Nell’ultima puntata di Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, la star della TNA ha parlato del recente ritorno di Nic Nemeth in WWE al Madison Square Garden, dove ha perso contro Solo Sikoa nel The Last Time is Now Tournament. Hardy pensa che Nemeth dovrebbe entrare nella WWE Hall of Fame un giorno. Su Nemeth e la sua straordinaria carriera in WWE. Matt Hardy conferma che il fu Dolph Ziggler è una delle superstar più sottovalutate di sempre: “Senza dubbio. Ha avuto una carriera straordinaria in WWE. Chiunque sia rimasto lì per vent’anni ha sicuramente molto talento. Per sopravvivere e rimanere così a lungo, devi avere talento. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Matt Hardy: “Nic Nemeth entrerà sicuramente nella WWE Hall of Fame”

