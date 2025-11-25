AEW | Serve Strickland parla del famoso spot con la siringa di All Out 2024

AEW All Out 2024 ha visto “ Hangman” Adam Page affrontare Swerve Strickland in un “ Lights Out” Steel Cage Unsanctioned Match. Essendo un match non sanzionato, c’era spazio per momenti molto estremi: uno di questi, quello finale, prevedeva l’uso di una siringa medica. La paura viscerale degli aghi. Swerve Strickland ha recentemente parlato di quello spot durante un’intervista a Insight con Chris Van Vliet. Ha riconosciuto, che quella scena faceva leva sulla paura istintiva degli aghi, dicendo: “Era semplicemente qualcosa che non penso si vedesse da un po’ di tempo sul suolo americano, televisivamente parlando, in una grande promotion. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Serve Strickland parla del famoso spot con la siringa di All Out 2024

