Gb ex premier David Cameron curato per tumore alla prostata

(Adnkronos) – L’ex premier britannico David Cameron è stato curato per un tumore alla prostata. Lo ha rivelato lui stesso. Al Times l’ex inquilino di Downing Street, 59 anni, ha detto che è stata sua moglie, Samantha, a insistere affinché facesse dei controlli dopo aver sentito su Bbc Radio un’intervista a Nick Jones, fondatore di . 🔗 Leggi su Ildifforme.it © Ildifforme.it - Gb, ex premier David Cameron curato per tumore alla prostata

