Showtime Jalen Johnson | stoppa va in contropiede e schiaccia

Sette le partite andate in scena nella notte Nba. Detroit vince per la dodicesima volta di fila, stavolta a Milwaukee. James Harden segna 55 punti, record di franchigia dei Clippers per singola partita, e trascina Los Angeles al successo a Charlotte. Sacramento, trascinata dall’ex Russell Westbrook, sbanca Denver, casa Jokic. E non manca il colpo di scena extra campo: a Dallas confronto a muso duro a fine partita, tra Ja Morant, che neppure giocava, acciaccato, e Klay Thompson dopo la vittoria dei Grizzlies in Texas. Successi anche per Orlando, Chicago e Atlanta. Guarda la top 5 delle giocate pià belle della notte. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Showtime Jalen Johnson: stoppa, va in contropiede e schiaccia

Jalen Johnson’s playmaking surge is redefining how the Hawks attack - Trae Young’s MCL sprain has forced the Hawks to pivot their offensive identity from the Trae show to the Jalen Johnson show. Riporta msn.com

Hawks need Jalen Johnson to wake up on defense before it’s too late - Through five games, however, the team is playing nowhere near the level required for a fruitful season. Come scrive msn.com