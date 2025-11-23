Season 2 di fallout svelerà il mistero nascosto di new vegas di 15 anni fa

La seconda stagione di Fallout si prepara a esplorare nuove ambientazioni, portando la narrazione nelle terre di New Vegas. Questa scelta rappresenta un punto di svolta per la serie, poiché si tratta di rispondere a interrogativi lasciati aperti circa quindici anni fa con il videogioco Fallout: New Vegas. La prima stagione, infatti, aveva introdotto nuovi personaggi e scenari, mentre la seconda anticipa un ritorno di figure familiari e luoghi iconici già teaserati nel trailer ufficiale. fallout stagione 2 e l’importanza della narrazione canonica. decisioni che influenzeranno il futuro dell’universo di fallout. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Season 2 di fallout svelerà il mistero nascosto di new vegas di 15 anni fa

