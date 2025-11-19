We Bury the Dead | ecco il trailer ufficiale dello zombie movie australiano con Daisy Ridley

Comingsoon.it | 19 nov 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

La Rey di Star Wars è la protagonista di un film di zombie australiano di cui si sta parlando molto, e molto bene. Ecco il trailer ufficiale di We Bury the Dead. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it

we bury the dead ecco il trailer ufficiale dello zombie movie australiano con daisy ridley

© Comingsoon.it - We Bury the Dead: ecco il trailer ufficiale dello zombie movie australiano con Daisy Ridley

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

Daisy Ridley Battles Zombies in New ‘We Bury the Dead’ Trailer - The “We Bury the Dead” trailer leaps into action, showing Ridley’s protagonist, Ava, traversing an abandoned highway before entering into direct conflict with an agitated zombie. Lo riporta entertainmentnow.com

we bury the deadDaisy Ridley’s New Zombie Movie Gives the Genre a Shot in the Head - The 'Star Wars' actress stars in 'We Bury the Dead,' which is coming to theaters on January 2, 2026. Si legge su gizmodo.com

we bury the deadFull Trailer for Clever Zombie Film 'We Bury The Dead' w/ Daisy Ridley - " Vertical has debuted the main official trailer for a horror thriller film titled We Bury The Dead, made ... Da firstshowing.net

Cerca Video su questo argomento: We Bury The Dead