James Bond Dick Van Dyke poteva essere 007 | ecco perché rifiutò il ruolo

Rivelazione clamorosa della star di Mary Poppins, che in passato ha sfiorato il ruolo dell'agente segreto più famoso dello schermo. Nel corso di una speciale intervista per Today, Dick Van Dyke ha confessato di aver rifiutato la grande occasione di interpretare l'agente segreto 007, James Bond. Una rivelazione inedita che l'attore, prossimo ai 100 anni, ha approfondito nel corso dell'intervista, specificando il motivo che lo spinse a dire 'no' ad un'offerta così invitante. Dick Van Dyke stava per diventare James Bond Ad esplicita domanda sulla possibilità avuta di interpretare Bond, Van Dyke ha dichiarato: "Quasi sì. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - James Bond, Dick Van Dyke poteva essere 007: ecco perché rifiutò il ruolo

James Bond, Dick Van Dyke poteva essere 007: ecco perché rifiutò il ruolo - Rivelazione clamorosa della star di Mary Poppins, che in passato ha sfiorato il ruolo dell'agente segreto più famoso dello schermo.

