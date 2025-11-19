FC 26 SBC POTM Ligue 1 | Mason Greenwood 86 OVR – 5 Stelle Piede Debole!

È disponibile la SBC Giocatore del Mese (POTM) della Ligue 1 di Mason Greenwood (86 OVR). Questa carta offre un profilo offensivo eccezionale, soprattutto grazie al suo incredibile piede debole. Hai 28 giorni (un mese intero, arrotondando) per completare questa SBC. Il Premio: POTM Ligue 1 Mason Greenwood (86 OVR). Ruoli: RM (Centrocampista Destro) o CAM, RW.. Mosse Abilità Piede Debole: 4 Stelle 5 Stelle.. Statistiche chiave: Dribbling 88, Tiro 87, Velocità 87, Passaggi 83.. PLUS: Ala (ED, AD), Regista largo (ED).. PLUS PLUS: Attaccante interno (ED), Attaccante ombra (COC).. Le 3 Sfide da Completare.

