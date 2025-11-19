Amanda Seyfried e Mamma Mia 3 | ecco i ruoli che affiderebbe a Sabrina Carpenter e Sydney Sweeney

La protagonista dei film di successo sulle note delle canzoni degli ABBA ha svelato le sue idee per la trama del possibile sequel. Amanda Seyfried è convinta che Mamma Mia 3 verrà realizzato e ha svelato come potrebbero essere coinvolte nel sequel Sabrina Carpenter e Sydney Sweeney. Per ora, tuttavia, non è ancora stata confermata la produzione del terzo capitolo del franchise ispirato al musical sulle note dei brani degli ABBA. Le idee di Amanda Sul red carpet dei Governors Awards, Amanda Seyfried ha dichiarato a Entertainment Tonight: "Forse sono semplicemente ingenua, ma sono piuttosto certa che Mamma Mia 3 si farà". 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it

