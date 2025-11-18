WWE | Reunion nel backstage di RAW per Nic Nemeth e Bobby Roode

Nel backstage di RAW, subito dopo il suo match lottato contro Solo Sikoa, Nic Nemeth e Bobby Roode hanno dato vita ad una mini reunion del loro tag team visto in WWE anni fa. Qui lo scatto backstage sopra citato. Bobby Roode and Ziggler reunion backstage pic.twitter.com39X8SYaymn — Roman Reigns SZN (@reignsera) November 18, 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Reunion nel backstage di RAW per Nic Nemeth e Bobby Roode

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Novità Dalla viva voce di Manuel Agnelli, il racconto intenso e viscerale, in parole e immagini, di un tour-evento che celebra oltre trent'anni di musica e vita. Ventuno date, una reunion storica, l'occasione per rivivere un'energia live mai sopita e una magia - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Damian Priest to reunite with ex-WWE partner, two title changes, Brock Lesnar is back? 5 Things that could happen on RAW (November 10, 2025) - The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will serve as another weekly episode on the Road to Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. Si legge su sportskeeda.com

Fans share ‘heart breaking’ worry amid backstage fears Ludwig Kaiser sustained legitimate injury in live Raw match - There were backstage fears after Monday night’s Raw that one of WWE’s top rising stars has picked up an injury. Segnala talksport.com

WWE Backstage Reaction To Seth Rollins’ Reported Injury Is Divisive - Seth Rollins may be dealing with a shoulder injury, but not everyone in WWE is convinced of The Visionary’s medical status. Come scrive sports.yahoo.com