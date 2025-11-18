WWE | Reunion nel backstage di RAW per Nic Nemeth e Bobby Roode

Zonawrestling.net | 18 nov 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Nel backstage di RAW, subito dopo il suo match lottato contro Solo Sikoa, Nic Nemeth e Bobby Roode hanno dato vita ad una mini reunion del loro tag team visto in WWE anni fa. Qui lo scatto backstage sopra citato. Bobby Roode and Ziggler reunion backstage pic.twitter.com39X8SYaymn — Roman Reigns SZN (@reignsera) November 18, 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

