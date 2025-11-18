WWE | Chad Gable vicino al ritorno i progressi dopo l’operazione alla spalla

Chad Gable potrebbe essere sempre più vicino al suo ritorno in WWE. Dopo mesi di assenza per recuperare dall’operazione alla spalla, un nuovo aggiornamento indica che l’ex olimpionico si sta preparando per tornare sul ring. Secondo un report di PWInsider pubblicato quest’oggi, Gable è atteso questa settimana al Performance Center per iniziare a lavorare al suo rientro sul ring. L’ultima apparizione di Gable risale a giugno, durante un brutale segmento a RAW in cui Penta ha applicato la sua caratteristica Armbreaker come parte della sua uscita di scena. Sebbene la scena fosse costruita per la TV, serviva in realtà a coprire un infortunio reale alla spalla che necessitava di un intervento immediato. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Chad Gable vicino al ritorno, i progressi dopo l’operazione alla spalla

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

WWE: Chad Gable prepara il suo ritorno dopo l’infortunio Vai su X

Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Nash, and others react to Seth Rollins' massive injury update after WWE RAW - Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, and Kevin Nash, recently took to social media to react to Seth Rollins' injury update. Lo riporta sportskeeda.com

Ex-WWE Star Kurt Angle Comments On Chad Gable's Career, Whether Triple H Is Succeeding - WWE legend Kurt Angle has praised Chad Gable and pointed out how his size shouldn't affect his career. Riporta wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Could Help 'Undersized' WWE RAW Star Become Main Eventer - Kurt Angle has waxed lyrical about Chad Gable but questioned whether WWE's reluctance to push him stems from his size. Riporta yardbarker.com