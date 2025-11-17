Tom Cruise vince finalmente un Oscar ai Governors Awards 2025

«Fare film non è quello che faccio, è quello che sono», ha detto la star durante la cerimonia, che ha premiato con un Oscar onorario anche Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton e lo scenografo Wynn Thomas. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - Tom Cruise vince finalmente un Oscar ai Governors Awards 2025

