Collision 15.112025 I Death Riders si leccano le ferite

Benvenuti all’analisi di Collision, in diretta dall’Erie Insurance Arena di Erie, Pennsylvania. Una serata che promette conseguenze dopo Blood & Guts con i Death Riders in cerca di riscatto e Kyle Fletcher pronto a difendere il suo titolo TNT contro Scorpio Sky. Lo show si apre con Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness e Matt Menard al commento, seguiti da un video recap dei due match Blood & Guts di mercoledì. I Death Riders (solo Pac, Daniel Garcia e Wheeler Yuta) fanno il loro ingresso attraverso il pubblico. Garcia attacca immediatamente Menard al tavolo di commento, colpendolo e facendogli cadere le cuffie. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Collision 15.11.2025 I Death Riders si leccano le ferite

Argomenti simili trattati di recente

SPOILER: Death Riders member picks up huge win with new alliance on AEW Collision - Ever since joining the Death Riders, Marina Shafir has been a regular feature on AEW ... sportskeeda.com scrive

Death Riders member survives a scare in first-time-ever match on AEW Collision - The star survived a scare with the help of his stablmates as well. Come scrive sportskeeda.com

AEW Dynamite Results (10/15/25): Final WrestleDream Hype, Death Riders Bloody Up Darby Allin, The Opps Retain - The final stop on the road to AEW Wrestledream on PPV this weekend comes in the form of a massive three- Come scrive si.com