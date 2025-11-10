WEIRD - The Exhibition | a Palazzo Ducale la mostra fotografica di Nicolò Rinaldi

Siamo ancora in grado di distinguere ciò che è naturale da ciò che ne rappresenta soltanto un’imitazione? Le repliche della natura a cui siamo quotidianamente esposti, che siano immagini, ambienti artificiali o illusioni digitali, come hanno modificato la nostra percezione della realtà? Questi. 🔗 Leggi su Genovatoday.it

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

JOAO SERGIO - NYARLATHOTEP IL CAOS STRISCIANTE #hplovecraft #lovecraft #lovecraftart #lovecraftian #cthulhu #callofcthulhu #cthulhumythos #cthulhuart #art #fhtagn #weird - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

"W.E.I.R.D. - The Exhibition": a Palazzo Ducale la mostra fotografica di Nicolò Rinaldi - , la ricerca visiva di Nicolò Rinaldi, fotografo documentarista e visual researcher, che indaga il rapporto ambiguo e irrisolto tra ... Segnala genovatoday.it

Around Caravaggio: An Exhibition at Palazzo Carafa - At Palazzo Carafa, on Monday, June 24 at 5:00 PM, the exhibition «Around Caravaggio» curated by Bianca Stranieri and Paola Vona, with documents from archives and photographs by Federica Gioffredi, ... Riporta ilmattino.it

The 'Treccani Palace' exhibition in Shanghai - On the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and China, the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai and the 100th ... Segnala ansa.it