John krasinski 13 hours | da fallimento al botteghino a successo mondiale in streaming

il successo di “13 hours” su streaming: un film nato come action modestamente, ora tra i più visti. Il film diretto da Michael Bay, “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”, conquista le piattaforme di streaming a livello globale, dimostrando come le opere cinematografiche possano vivere di nuova vita anche a distanza di anni dall’uscita ufficiale. Sebbene al momento della distribuzione sul grande schermo avesse raccolto risultati limitati, oggi si distingue come una delle produzioni più ricercate sulle principali piattaforme di streaming, con una particolare attenzione nei paesi latinoamericani. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - John krasinski 13 hours: da fallimento al botteghino a successo mondiale in streaming

Leggi anche questi approfondimenti

