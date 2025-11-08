Dave Meltzer | Il boom del wrestling è finito?

Il mondo del wrestling nell’ultimo periodo sta facendo i conti con una dura realtà, e Dave Meltzer non sta certo nascondendo la verità. Secondo lo storico analista, sia la WWE che la AEW che sono le compagnie di maggiore importanza nel panorama del wrestling professionistico e quelle maggiormente importanti in fatto di numeri stanno assistendo a un crollo degli ascolti, un chiaro segnale che il cosiddetto boom del wrestling ha ufficialmente raggiunto il suo apice. Su “Wrestling Observer Radio”, Meltzer ha affrontato i preoccupanti trend di ascolti di tutti i principali show di wrestling. Con Garrett Gonzales al suo fianco, Meltzer ha analizzato la sofferenza che stanno attraversando gli show in generale, indipendentemente dal brand o dalla serata della settimana. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Dave Meltzer: “Il boom del wrestling è finito?”

