Chi è Anok Yai? Cinque curiosità sulla modella dell’anno e non siamo solo noi a ritenerla tale

Le origini sudanesi, gli studi in biochimica, la foto che le ha cambiato la vita, il primato per Prada, la passione per la pittura: tutto quel che c'è da sapere su Anok Yai, che il British Fashion Council incoronerà come modella dell'anno del 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - Chi è Anok Yai? Cinque curiosità sulla modella dell’anno (e non siamo solo noi a ritenerla tale)

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

Chi è Anok Yai? Cinque curiosità sulla modella dell’anno (e non siamo solo noi a ritenerla tale) - Le origini sudanesi, gli studi in biochimica, la foto che le ha cambiato la vita, il primato per Prada, la passione per la pittura: tutto quel che c'è da sapere su Anok Yai, che il British Fashion Cou ... vanityfair.it scrive

Model Anok Yai Calls Out 'Boring Bitches' While Addressing Rumored Feud with Alex Consani That 'Brought Us Closer' - At the 2024 Fashion Awards, Yai lost the Model of the Year award to Consani, who became the first transgender model to win the prize Anok Yai is clearing the air once and for all about a rumored feud ... Secondo ca.news.yahoo.com

Model Anok Yai and Alex Consani Finally Address Rumored Feud in Joint Interview - "The whole thing has actually brought us closer," Yai shared At the 2024 Fashion Awards, Yai lost the Model of the Year award to Consani, who became the first transgender model to win the prize Anok ... Riporta yahoo.com