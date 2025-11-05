Virtune launches Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm Nasdaq Helsinki and Deutsche Börse Xetra

Stockholm, November 5, 2025 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announced the launch of the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (STABLE) on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Deutsche Börse Xetra. The product is available to European investors via a wide range of brokers and banks including Avanza, Nordnet, SAVR, Scalable Capital, Smartbroker and Finanzen Zero. With increasing investor interest in the stablecoin ecosystem and diversified crypto exposure, Virtune continues to expand its range of innovative crypto investment products. The launch of the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP marks Virtune's 20th exchange-traded product (ETP) and another milestone in Virtune's mission to provide secure, transparent, and regulated investment access to the crypto market across Europe. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - Virtune launches Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Deutsche Börse Xetra

