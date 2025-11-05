THEON announces a new order for Night Vision Goggles worth over €100 million increasing backlog to c€700 million

PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 4 November 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) secured a new order worth over €100 million from a European NATO member state as part of the €300 million framework agreement announced on 17 October. This first tranche of this agreement requires the delivery of several thousands Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), monoculars and binoculars. The deliveries are evenly scheduled for 2026, 2027 and 2028. Additional orders are expected in the short and mid-term under the same agreement, not only for NVGs but also for Thermal clip-ons IRIS-C. In light of recent announcements, year-to-date order intake has exceeded €370 million, with additional new options amounting to €441 million. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - THEON announces a new order for Night Vision Goggles worth over €100 million, increasing backlog to c.€700 million

