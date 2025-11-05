The Art of the Quartet all' Alexanderplatz Jazz Club

L’Alexanderplatz Jazz Club di Roma, con la direzione artistica di Eugenio Rubei, presenta, giovedì 6 novembre, The Art of the Quartet, Patrizio Destriere, saxofoni soprano, alto e tenore, Pierpaolo Principato, piano, Stefano Cantarano, contrabasso e Ettore Fioravanti, batteria.Quattro amici. 🔗 Leggi su Romatoday.it

