tangerine and engine by starling sign agreement to provide next generation banking for millions of canadians

Engine to provide complete digital banking platform for 2+ million Tangerine clients in Canada TORONTO and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 PRNewswire -- Tangerine Bank (Canada's award-winning digital bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of Scotiabank, one of the "Big 5" banks in Canada with assets of approximately $1.4 trillion) and Engine by Starling (the Starling Group's banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business) today announced an agreement to deliver a next-generation banking platform for more than 2 million Tangerine clients in Canada. Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, Tangerine will upgrade its core digital banking system to Engine's cloud-native banking platform, enabling the digital bank to supercharge its client experience and embark on an ambitious new phase of growth.

