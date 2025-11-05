Sturm Graz-Nottingham Forest Europa League 06-11-2025 ore 18 | 45 | formazioni quote pronostici

Continua a stentare il Nottingham Forest di Dyche che cerca risposte in Europa League nella sfida sul campo dello Sturm Graz. La squadra di Saumel fatica a riprendere la retta via e contro il Rapid Vienna è arrivato l’ennesimo KO consecutivo, che allontana ulteriormente dalla vetta. In Europa se possibile le cose si fanno più complicate con la squadra che ha vinto una sola . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Sturm Graz-Nottingham Forest (Europa League, 06-11-2025 ore 18:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Scopri altri approfondimenti

? Scozzesi finora ko con Genk, Sturm Graz e Brann. Nel tridente offensivo spazio ad Antman, Gassama e Chermiti Iacopo Mirabella - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Pronostico Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest – 6 Novembre 2025 - Il confronto di UEFA Europa League tra Sturm Graz e Nottingham Forest, in programma il 6 Novembre 2025 alle 18:45 alla Merkur- Secondo news-sports.it

Preview:Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups - Although Nottingham Forest have struggled to grind out positive results in resent away matches and continue to look vulnerable in defence, they will be regarded as favourites to come out on top ... Si legge su sportsmole.co.uk

SK Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest Preview, prediction, lineups, betting tips & odds | UEFA Europa League 2025-26 - SK Sturm Graz are ready to battle it out against Nottingham Forest for their round 4 league phase fixture of the 2025- Si legge su khelnow.com