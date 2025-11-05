Sturm Graz-Nottingham Forest Europa League 06-11-2025 ore 18 | 45 | formazioni quote pronostici

Infobetting.com | 5 nov 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Continua a stentare il Nottingham Forest di Dyche che cerca risposte in Europa League nella sfida sul campo dello Sturm Graz.  La squadra di Saumel fatica a riprendere la retta via e contro il Rapid Vienna è arrivato l’ennesimo KO consecutivo, che allontana ulteriormente dalla vetta. In Europa se possibile le cose si fanno più complicate con la squadra che ha vinto una sola . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

sturm graz nottingham forest europa league 06 11 2025 ore 18 45 formazioni quote pronostici

© Infobetting.com - Sturm Graz-Nottingham Forest (Europa League, 06-11-2025 ore 18:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Scopri altri approfondimenti

sturm graz nottingham forestPronostico Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest – 6 Novembre 2025 - Il confronto di UEFA Europa League tra Sturm Graz e Nottingham Forest, in programma il 6 Novembre 2025 alle 18:45 alla Merkur- Secondo news-sports.it

sturm graz nottingham forestPreview:Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups - Although Nottingham Forest have struggled to grind out positive results in resent away matches and continue to look vulnerable in defence, they will be regarded as favourites to come out on top ... Si legge su sportsmole.co.uk

sturm graz nottingham forestSK Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest Preview, prediction, lineups, betting tips & odds | UEFA Europa League 2025-26 - SK Sturm Graz are ready to battle it out against Nottingham Forest for their round 4 league phase fixture of the 2025- Si legge su khelnow.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Sturm Graz Nottingham Forest