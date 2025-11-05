NXT 04.112025 Joe Hendry intorta i campioni

Benvenuti all’analisi di NXT, in diretta dal Performance Center di Orlando, Florida. Una serata che prometteva celebrazioni per i nuovi campioni AAA Mixed Tag Team e importanti sviluppi nelle storyline verso Gold Rush a New York. Lo show si apre con l’annuncio che Ethan Page e Chelsea Green hanno vinto i titoli AAA Mixed Tag Team. Lola Vice, Tatum Paxley e Izzi Dame vs Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley e Lainey Reid) (3,5 5) Match di apertura frenetico che vede le due squadre darsi battaglia fin dall’inizio. La Jayne e la Paxley iniziano con uno scambio di colpi, con la campionessa che prende il controllo prima di dare il tag a Lola Vice. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - NXT 04.11.2025 Joe Hendry intorta i campioni

