Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos | anteprima pronostici e quote

2025-11-05 11:15:00 Giorni caldissimi in redazione! Anteprima per Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos. Il quarterback dei Denver Broncos, Bo Nix, crede che la loro stagione dipenda dall’esito degli incontri di divisione, a partire da TNF contro i Las Vegas Raiders. I Broncos hanno compilato un record di 7-2 e sembrano ben avviati per conquistare un posto nella postseason, ma le loro ultime otto partite vedono cinque incontri con squadre dell’AFC West e Nix sa che le cose possono cambiare rapidamente. “Dobbiamo vincerli”, ha detto. “Questi sono quelli che hanno più peso per loro. Questi sono quelli che devi andare lì e vincere per prepararti ai playoff. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Domenica, nella partita dei suoi Jacksonville Jaguars contro i Las Vegas Raiders, Cam Little ha messo a segno il field goal più lungo nella storia NFL. - X Vai su X

Domenica, nella partita dei suoi Jacksonville Jaguars contro i Las Vegas Raiders, Cam Little ha messo a segno il field goal più lungo nella storia NFL. - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Geno Smith sends a strong message to Brock Bowers; The Las Vegas Raiders' season is essentially lost - There was certainly optimism around the new Las Vegas Raiders project with Pete Carroll as the new head coach and Geno Smith as the quarterback. marca.com scrive

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: TV channel, time, what to know - The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road for a Week 10 matchup on Thursday, Nov. Scrive msn.com

Las Vegas Raiders Have Officially Traded Superstar WR Jakobi Meyers to Surprise Team - The Las Vegas Raiders are trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars for fourth- Si legge su totalprosports.com