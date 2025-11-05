Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos | anteprima pronostici e quote

2025-11-05 11:15:00 Giorni caldissimi in redazione! Anteprima per Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos. Il quarterback dei Denver Broncos, Bo Nix, crede che la loro stagione dipenda dall’esito degli incontri di divisione, a partire da TNF contro i Las Vegas Raiders. I Broncos hanno compilato un record di 7-2 e sembrano ben avviati per conquistare un posto nella postseason, ma le loro ultime otto partite vedono cinque incontri con squadre dell’AFC West e Nix sa che le cose possono cambiare rapidamente. “Dobbiamo vincerli”, ha detto. “Questi sono quelli che hanno più peso per loro. Questi sono quelli che devi andare lì e vincere per prepararti ai playoff. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

