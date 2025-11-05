Harry Potter Hugh Laurie è Albus Silente nell' audiolibro | Nessun provino e meno male | non li so fare!

Variety ha intervistato il mitico Hugh Laurie, che ha interpretato Albus Silente nella versione Audible della saga letteraria di Harry Potter. Una grande responsabilità, presa come al solito con ironia. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it © Comingsoon.it - Harry Potter, Hugh Laurie è Albus Silente nell'audiolibro: "Nessun provino e meno male: non li so fare!"

