Dowman da record | è il più giovane esordiente in Champions Nalla top 10 anche un italiano

Nel 3-0 contro lo Slavia Praga il talento inglese abbatte il primato di Moukoko e riscrive i record europei. Da Yamal a Cherki, da Babayaro a Camarda: ecco chi sono gli altri giovanissimi che hanno debuttato tra i grandi. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Dowman da record: è il più giovane esordiente in Champions. Nalla top 10 anche un italiano

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

È nato il 31 dicembre 2009, e da pochi minuti Max Dowman è diventato il più giovane esordiente della storia della Champions League Battuto il record di Moukoko (16 anni e 18 giorni) - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

LdC, Arsenal : Max Dowman bat un record historique en C1 - X Vai su X

Arsenal’s Dowman breaks another record with England u19 goal - Max Dowman became the youngster player to score for the England u19s on Tuesday, netting in a 7- Riporta sports.yahoo.com

Max Dowman breaks another record as Arsenal sensation dethrones ex-Tottenham talent in England U19s win - Arsenal's teenage sensation Max Dowman breaks another record as the 15- sportsmole.co.uk scrive

In case you missed it: Dowman makes history? - becoming the youngest goalscorer for England Under 19s, breaking Ryan Sessegnon's record from 2016. Segnala bbc.co.uk