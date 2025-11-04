WWE | LA Knight assente a RAW dopo il caso del cartello contro Jey Uso

LA Knight non è stato presente nell’episodio di WWE RAW del 3 novembre, una settimana dopo che aveva attirato l’attenzione mostrando ai fan e alle telecamere un cartello. Secondo numerose fonti, il gesto non era previsto dalla produzione WWE e ha suscitato discussioni dietro le quinte rallentando un possibile push in chiave main event. Il caso. LA Knight ha preso il cartello dal pubblico, che diceva “Vogliamo LA Knight, non Jey Uso” e l’ha mostrato in diretta camera durante il suo ingresso per il match contro Bron Breakker. Subito dopo, la regia WWE è intervenuta coprendo il cartello, segno che il momento era totalmente improvvisato e non approvato. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: LA Knight assente a RAW dopo il caso del cartello contro Jey Uso

Argomenti simili trattati di recente

WWE Monday Night Raw Results & Winners on October 6: Who Won? - As WWE Raw continues its momentum on Netflix, the October 6 episode delivered shocking upsets, faction warfare, and rising tensions ahead of Crown Jewel. Secondo sports.yahoo.com

WWE RAW preview and streaming details (10/6/25): Full match card, show highlights, how to watch, and more - Roman Reigns will kick off the event, while CM Punk makes his anticipated return. Si legge su timesofindia.indiatimes.com

WWE Monday Night Raw: UK start time, matches announced and current Crown Jewel: Perth card - Will Maxxine Dupri earn a measure of revenge against Becky Lynch, and what’s on CM Punk’s mind as WWE Raw comes to Dallas? edinburghnews.scotsman.com scrive