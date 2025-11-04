La Air Jordan 1 Low x Fragment Design x Travis Scott è una delle sneaker più rare di sempre

Allora, non vogliamo creare panico o altro, ma ricordate le Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low? La collaborazione a tre che era stata anticipata l'anno scorso? Ebbene, è tornata. E se avete una sensazione di déjà vu, è perché questo è il vero e proprio seguito della prima Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low uscita nell'agosto 2021. Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Military Blue La nuova versione segue lo stesso schema generale, ma con qualche aggiornamento.

