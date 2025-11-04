Hugh Jackman e Kate Hudson | il nuovo trailer di Song Sung Blue il film sulla band tributo a Neil Diamond

Le due star sono protagoniste delle nuove immagini nel film musicale diretto da Craig Brewer e distribuito da Universal Pictures. Focus Features ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer di Song Sung Blues, il nuovo film con protagonisti Hugh Jackman e Kate Hudson, nel film in cui formano la band tribute a Neil Diamond. La band, chiamata Lightning and Thunder, è ispirata all'omonimo documentario del 2008. Ora il nuovo trailer che racconta ciò che accadde veramente nella vita di due musicisti in difficoltà che formano una gioiosa band tributo a Diamond. Le nuove immagini nel trailer di Song Sung Blue Nel trailer di Song Sung Blue, Mike Sardina (Hugh Jackman) dice a Claire Stengl (Kate Hudson): "Non sono un cantautore, non sono . 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Hugh Jackman e Kate Hudson: il nuovo trailer di Song Sung Blue, il film sulla band tributo a Neil Diamond

