Dalle Cruiser alle Adventure le prime novità di Harley-Davidson per il 2026

Gazzetta.it | 4 nov 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Sono stati presentati alcuni nuovi modelli della casa di Milwaukee nella loro versione per il 2026: sei moto della variegata linea Cruiser, i tre mezzi Sport, le due Grand American Touring e le due Adventure Touring. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it

