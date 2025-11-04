Dalle Cruiser alle Adventure le prime novità di Harley-Davidson per il 2026

Sono stati presentati alcuni nuovi modelli della casa di Milwaukee nella loro versione per il 2026: sei moto della variegata linea Cruiser, i tre mezzi Sport, le due Grand American Touring e le due Adventure Touring. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Dalle Cruiser alle Adventure, le prime novità di Harley-Davidson per il 2026

