Clayface | Tom Rhys Harries elimina una foto con possibili spoiler dal set

Cinefilos.it | 4 nov 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Clayface ha recentemente concluso le riprese e il protagonista Tom Rhys Harries ha condiviso un’altra foto dal set, che ha rapidamente cancellato. L’immagine potrebbe infatti fornire alcuni indizi su cosa aspettarsi dal prossimo film horror della DCU. La teoria prevalente tra i fan è che le parole scritte sui muri e sulla porta siano battute di dialogo. Fuori contesto, non sembrano rivelare troppo, ma ci deve essere un motivo per cui Harries ha rapidamente rimosso questa foto dopo averla condivisa su Instagram ( la si può comunque vedere qui ). 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

Immagine generica

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

clayface tom rhys harriesDCU’s New Batman Villain Movie Gets Exciting Filming Update - scenes photo from DCU’s Clayface, offering a glimpse at the horror- Si legge su superherohype.com

clayface tom rhys harriesHas DC's upcoming Clayface movie wrapped filming? Lead Tom Rhys Harries shares an update - The body horror flick is directed by James Watkins, while Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini have written ... Secondo soapcentral.com

clayface tom rhys harriesDCU’s Horror Movie Filming Gets Exciting News From Lead Actor - James Gunn and DC Studios’ latest addition to the DCU, Clayface, has reached a major production milestone. Si legge su yahoo.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Clayface Tom Rhys Harries