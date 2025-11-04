Clayface | Tom Rhys Harries elimina una foto con possibili spoiler dal set

Clayface ha recentemente concluso le riprese e il protagonista Tom Rhys Harries ha condiviso un’altra foto dal set, che ha rapidamente cancellato. L’immagine potrebbe infatti fornire alcuni indizi su cosa aspettarsi dal prossimo film horror della DCU. La teoria prevalente tra i fan è che le parole scritte sui muri e sulla porta siano battute di dialogo. Fuori contesto, non sembrano rivelare troppo, ma ci deve essere un motivo per cui Harries ha rapidamente rimosso questa foto dopo averla condivisa su Instagram ( la si può comunque vedere qui ). 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

