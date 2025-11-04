CFDA Fashion Awards 2025 tutti i vincitori e i look degli Oscar della moda americana E rispunta il leggendario Jungle dress

Il premio più ambito, ossia stilista internazionale dell'anno, è stato assegnato a Pieter Mulier di Alaïa ma a far parlare sono ovviamente gli abiti mozzafiato delle celeb: dal look black 'n white di Rihanna, o il candido e provocante revenge dress di Lily Allene fino ad Amber Valletta che omaggia Jennifer Lopez (e se stessa). Ecco tutti gli outfit e i vincitori della serata. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - CFDA Fashion Awards 2025, tutti i vincitori e i look degli «Oscar della moda americana». E rispunta il leggendario Jungle dress

