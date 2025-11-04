CFDA Fashion Awards 2025 | il carré di Naomi Campbell e gli altri beauty look più belli

Dalla proposta grafica della top model alle red lips di Naomi Watts passando per i tendirls di Dove Cameron e il Pam updo in versione riccia di Elsa Hosk. Tutta la bellezza sul tappeto rosso newyorkese. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - CFDA Fashion Awards 2025: il carré di Naomi Campbell e gli altri beauty look più belli

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

CFDA Fashion Awards 2025: Ralph Lauren e Thom Browne sono i migliori stilisti dell’anno - Questa notte a New York si sono tenuti i CFDA Fashion Awards 2025, meglio noti come gli Oscar della Moda che ogni anno premiano le eccellenze del settore ... fanpage.it scrive

Rihanna, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen surprise at CFDA Fashion Awards - The CFDA Fashion Awards returned to New York City's American Museum of Natural History to honor top names in fashion from A$AP Rocky to Ralph Lauren. Si legge su aol.com

The Best Looks at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, From Minimalist Chic to Major Drama - Fashion’s favorite insiders are working late tonight—and no, this isn’t a runway show; it’s the CFDA Awards red carpet, where American style gets its annual crown. msn.com scrive