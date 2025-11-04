A Man on the Inside rivelato il trailer della seconda stagione della serie Netflix

Netflix ha pubblicato il primo trailer della seconda stagione di “A Man on the Inside”. Nel trailer, Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) è alla ricerca di un nuovo, succoso caso da investigatore privato quando viene chiamato a indagare su un furto in un campus universitario. La seconda stagione di “A Man on the Inside” debutterà su Netflix il 20 novembre. La sinossi ufficiale della nuova stagione recita: “ Desideroso di affrontare un altro importante caso sotto copertura, Charles Nieuwendyk coglie l’occasione quando un misterioso ricattatore prende di mira il rettore del Wheeler College, Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), che ingaggia Charles per agire sotto copertura come professore. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it © Metropolitanmagazine.it - A Man on the Inside, rivelato il trailer della seconda stagione della serie Netflix

