A Man on the Inside rivelato il trailer della seconda stagione della serie Netflix

Metropolitanmagazine.it | 4 nov 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Netflix ha pubblicato il primo trailer della seconda stagione di “A Man on the Inside”. Nel trailer, Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) è alla ricerca di un nuovo, succoso caso da investigatore privato quando viene chiamato a indagare su un furto in un campus universitario. La seconda stagione di “A Man on the Inside” debutterà su Netflix il 20 novembre. La sinossi ufficiale della nuova stagione recita: “ Desideroso di affrontare un altro importante caso sotto copertura, Charles Nieuwendyk coglie l’occasione quando un misterioso ricattatore prende di mira il rettore del Wheeler College, Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), che ingaggia Charles per agire sotto copertura come professore. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it

a man on the inside rivelato il trailer della seconda stagione della serie netflix

© Metropolitanmagazine.it - A Man on the Inside, rivelato il trailer della seconda stagione della serie Netflix

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

man on the insideTed Danson Gets An Offer He Can’t Refuse In ‘A Man On The Inside’ Season 2 Trailer - A new season of Netflix ‘s A Man on the Inside is upon us, and Deadline has your first look at the comedy’s sophomore turn with the trailer above and first- Da deadline.com

man on the insideA Man on the Inside’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Ted Danson’s Widower Falling for Art Teacher Played By His Real-Life Wife Mary Steenburgen - In the newly debuted trailer for the second season of Ted Danson and Michael Schur‘s Netflix comedy series, Charles Nieuwendyk (Danson) is back on the case alongside Julie Kovalenko (Lilah Richcreek ... Riporta msn.com

man on the insideTed Danson Finds His Next 'Juicy' Undercover Case in “A Man on the Inside” Season 2 Trailer - Ted Danson is about to help Max Greenfield find his $400 million laptop — and things are getting "juicy" in the process. Da yahoo.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Man On The Inside