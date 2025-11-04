100 Nights of Hero | il trailer della fiaba femminista con Maika Monroe e Nicholas Galitzine

Arriverà al cinema prossimamente 100 Nights of Hero, fantasy queer femminista presentato alla Settimana della Critica del festival di Venezia. Nel cast Maika Monroe, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine e Charlie XCX. Ecco il trailer. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it

100 nights of hero il trailer della fiaba femminista con maika monroe e nicholas galitzine

