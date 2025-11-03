WWE | Ludwig Kaiser e Tiffany Stratton non starebbero più insieme?

Tiffany Stratton potrebbe aver perso due cose e non una, questo weekend. La prima, la cintura di campionessa di SmackDown e la seconda, il suo fidanzamento con Ludwig Kaiser alias El Grande Americano; ma forse questo non da oggi. Ludwig Kaiser ha recentemente preso al volo l’opportunità che la WWE gli ha dato e la sta sfruttando. Kaiser interpreta ora El Grande Americano, un luchador mascherato, a Monday Night RAW e in AAA. Nel frattempo però, è stato avvistato fuori dal ring con la modella Andrea Bazarte. Chi è Andrea Bazarte?. Andrea Bazarte è nata a McAllen, Texas, e divide il suo tempo fra gli USA e Monterrey, Messico. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Ludwig Kaiser e Tiffany Stratton non starebbero più insieme?

