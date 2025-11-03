WWE | La card dei WarGames inizia a delinearsi arrivano le prime conferme

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames si terrà il 29 novembre, ma dopo settimane di speculazioni i fan possono finalmente segnare due nomi quasi certi per il WarGames Match: Bron Breakker e Bronson Reed. Triple H ha pubblicato il poster ufficiale dell’evento il 3 novembre, con Breakker, Reed e Paul Heyman ben visibili in primo piano un dettaglio importante, considerando il caos creativo che ha circondato la costruzione dello show. A show so big and a match so brutal, it could only be held in a stadium. You don’t rise to the moment.you survive it. A history-making #SurvivorSeries: WarGames takes place Saturday, November 29 at @PetcoPark LIVE on @espn & @netflix. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: La card dei WarGames inizia a delinearsi, arrivano le prime conferme

